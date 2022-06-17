Penquis C.A.P., Inc. (Penquis) recently received $5,000 in combined funding from the Miltiades Fund and the Piscataquis County Fund of the Maine Community Foundation for its Host Homes for Youth program.

The program serves youth ages 12-24 from greater Piscataquis County who are without a home or at risk of being without a home. The project includes recruiting host homes (within the youth’s current community/school district when possible to maintain continuity); providing youth with support services and needed resources; and expanding community outreach and engagement. The grants will enable youth to access resources that are essential to their well-being and ability to pursue their educational and life goals.

“We thank the Maine Community Foundation for recognizing the importance of making these essential services available to young people facing various challenges,” states Mindy Kane, program manager youth programs. “We are grateful to the Miltiades Fund and the Piscataquis County Fund for their support of Maine youth as they build more stable lives, create stronger relationships, and look to positive, successful futures.”



For more information about the Penquis Host Homes for Youth program, visit http://www.penquis.org or call 207-944-7496.