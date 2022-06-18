Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The Bangor Daily News’s recent article on the Supreme Court’s latest ruling regarding the Border Patrol’s authority would have us believe it will make no difference to their agents’ actions and the rights of the citizens of Maine. I think it encourages us to pay no attention to the fact that there is now an additional layer of protection afforded to agents who already have and exercise far too broad powers.

But people should know that, if their rights are violated by a member of the Border Patrol, it seems there is now absolutely nothing they can do about it. That paragon of justice, Clarence Thomas, wrote the majority opinion that threw people’s Fourth Amendment rights (protection against warrantless search and seizure) out the window.

Diane Smith

Holden