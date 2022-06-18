Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

We must respond to the question raised by Dawn Coffin in her letter to the editor published in the June 11-12 issue of the Bangor Daily News: “How is a rifle more to blame when it does harm than a bottle which also injured someone?”

When a rifle is put to its intended use, by its very nature, it can maim or kill; a bottle, put to its intended use, cannot. A rifle can maim or kill many in a frighteningly short period of time; a bottle, used as a weapon, cannot. Simply put, people with guns kill people, sometimes many people, because that’s what guns are for.

Tom and Jaci Hancock

Dedham