A cold spell this weekend could bring a sprinkling of snow to the highest peaks in Maine tonight.

A storm system is expected to move through northern New Hampshire on Saturday night, sweeping near-freezing temperatures across western Maine, according to the National Weather Service office in Gray.

We do not normally post about snow and wind chills in June but here we go! Snow is expected across the highest terrain this weekend along with wind chill readings into the single digits. Elsewhere, it will be cool and showery with a gusty northwest wind. #MEwx #NHwx ❄️ pic.twitter.com/1f7FgJzuLI — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) June 18, 2022

Weather on Saturday night is also expected to be windy in western Maine, with gusts of up to 30 miles per hour possible at times.

In Bangor, temperatures are expected to hover in the high 50s on Saturday, dropping to low 40s on Saturday night. Moderate precipitation is expected, with central Maine getting up to a quarter inch of rain overnight and into Sunday morning.

Southern Maine can expect temperatures in the mid 60s on Saturday, dropping to mid 50s on Sunday, with a 70 percent chance of precipitation throughout the weekend.

Northern Maine is expected to remain rainy throughout the weekend, with mid 60s temperatures dropping to mid 40s overnight and into Sunday.