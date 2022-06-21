CASTINE — Members and friends of the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine are pleased to offer to people of all ages and interests an open invitation to worship services each Sunday morning at 9:30 am. This Sunday, June 26, Rev. Gary Hatter will preach a sermon titled “Perfect Fitness” on Luke 9:51-62.

We follow COVID guidelines with respect to distancing and face coverings. All are welcome at the Main Street Church both in-person, or live-streaming on Zoom and YouTube. For more information and links to our live-streaming platforms, visit our website at www.tcpoc.org.