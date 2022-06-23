Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

“Two things only the people anxiously desire — bread and circuses.” This is credited to a Roman writer.

With the stimulus checks, potential forgiveness of student loans and the “made for TV spectacle” this quote from Anthony Weldon is certainly being fulfilled: “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.”

The mainstream media certainly is not presenting an equal narrative to the public. Too many other sources of information, opinions and non-American media show this. “An armed society is a polite society. Manners are good when one may have to back up his acts with his life,” said Robert Henlein.

Contrary to public belief the “Wild West” was in fact peaceful. Yes, justice was sometimes swift and occasionally wrong. Not any more than today. “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” said George Santayana.

Look at history and the failing of numerous “empires.” Many empires fell from inside. Corruption, lawlessness, the dilution of its core beliefs and apathy from its citizens led to internal strife and conflict. When the people no longer trust or have faith in the government it falls.

Alvin McDonald

Guilford