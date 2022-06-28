Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to low 80, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m.

Abortion rights opponents have floated broad laws aimed at undermining access even in liberal states where it has public support.

More communities are considering whether to build their own broadband networks with plentiful money from state and federal programs.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Madawaska’s streets were lined with businesses and shopping centers, and most days they were bustling.

The point is to increase access to affordable transportation and to connect people to the resources they need but may not have in their small towns.

Maine is less affordable than Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New Hampshire, New Jersey and Vermont.

We want to know how you are dealing with rising costs and what questions you have for us about the housing crisis and the macroeconomic factors affecting it.

The board of trustees’ executive committee will meet Wednesday to formally decide whether to extend Dannel Malloy’s contract until July 11.

It will not go ahead until after a Friday hearing to determine how money from the sale will be divided among the facility’s creditors.

The bank netted $49.8 million between April 1, 2021, and March 31 of this year, according to its newly released 2022 annual report.

Property owners were concerned about hunting dogs going onto posted property and disrupting people, livestock, pets and wildlife.

At Superhero Lady Armwrestlers of Portland, women and nonbinary persons trade their humdrum, everyday personas for empowered, bombastic versions of themselves while performing feats of strength.

