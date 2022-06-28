Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to low 80, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.
Maine looks at limiting participation in conservative states’ abortion probes
Abortion rights opponents have floated broad laws aimed at undermining access even in liberal states where it has public support.
Big-campaign tactics come to local Maine elections on broadband expansion
More communities are considering whether to build their own broadband networks with plentiful money from state and federal programs.
Madawaska leaders hope COVID-19 brings a resurgence in population and commerce
In the 1970s and 1980s, Madawaska’s streets were lined with businesses and shopping centers, and most days they were bustling.
Maine’s poorest county is researching ways to be less isolated
The point is to increase access to affordable transportation and to connect people to the resources they need but may not have in their small towns.
Maine among least affordable states for housing in Northeast
Maine is less affordable than Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New Hampshire, New Jersey and Vermont.
Tell us how the housing crisis in Maine has affected your spending
We want to know how you are dealing with rising costs and what questions you have for us about the housing crisis and the macroeconomic factors affecting it.
UMaine System revisits 11-day extension of chancellor’s contract
The board of trustees’ executive committee will meet Wednesday to formally decide whether to extend Dannel Malloy’s contract until July 11.
Judge pauses sale of Hampden trash plant days ahead of June 30 deadline
It will not go ahead until after a Friday hearing to determine how money from the sale will be divided among the facility’s creditors.
Bangor Savings issues fewer mortgages but still posts a record year
The bank netted $49.8 million between April 1, 2021, and March 31 of this year, according to its newly released 2022 annual report.
New law requires hunters to keep dogs off posted property
Property owners were concerned about hunting dogs going onto posted property and disrupting people, livestock, pets and wildlife.
Maine lady arm wrestlers flash muscle at bout in wake of Roe decision
At Superhero Lady Armwrestlers of Portland, women and nonbinary persons trade their humdrum, everyday personas for empowered, bombastic versions of themselves while performing feats of strength.
In other Maine news …
Supreme Court ruling could unsettle Maine’s already limited oversight of private schools
Winter Harbor hit-and-run ruled a homicide
Vandals destroy hives housing a half-million bees at Albion honey business
Burglar steals silver chalice, communion serving set and laptop from Wilton church
Ellsworth YMCA cancels summer program as camps feel staffing crunch
Staff shortage forces one of Bangor’s 2 public pools to close
Parker’s restaurant in Portland closing permanently
House panel votes to fund extra destroyer in new fiscal year
South Portland cuts hours dogs are allowed off leash at popular beach
John Tortorella, Stephen Cooper headline UMaine Sports Hall of Fame induction class