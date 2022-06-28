A Gorham man who was the second Mainer charged with participating in the January 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection pleaded guilty to one charge of violent entry, disorderly conduct and demonstrating, parading or picketing in a Capitol building.

Nicholas Patrick Hendrix, 35, pleaded guilty to that charge and not guilty to three other misdemeanors during a plea hearing on Monday, according to court documents.

The three other charges were entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Hendrix was the second man with Maine ties who was arrested for participating in the insurrection, which claimed five lives and sparked a congressional investigation.

His attorney told the court last summer that his client was a military veteran and father of five who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Henrix remains free on bail and the court will sentence him in December, according to court documents.