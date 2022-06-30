PORTLAND — “The Tempest” directed by Stacey Koloski, free Shakespeare in Deering Oaks Park.

July 7-23 Thurs-Sat @ 6:30pm

July 27-29 Wed-Fri @ 6:30 pm

Rain Dates July 17 & 31 @ 6:30pm

Betrayal. Revenge. Redemption. “The Tempest” tells the story of Prospero, the rightful Duke of Milan overthrown by his brother and stranded for 12 years on a remote island with his daughter. With the help of a mischievous island sprite and a fortunate twist of fate, Prospero strives to reclaim his dukedom through the use of magic.

In Fenix Theatre Company’s signature stripped-down, light-hearted style, “The Tempest” employs a multi-talented ensemble of Maine actors, musicians, and magic-makers to recreate Prospero’s island using the beauty of Deering Oaks Park, along with fantastical storms, shipwrecks and other special effects. Audiences will be delighted by a host of colorful characters and the abundance of magic, music, and mayhem. Perfect outdoor summer entertainment!