A 1-year-old child has died after he was found in a plastic storage container filled with water on Tuesday evening in Clinton.

The child was found by his mother trapped in a storage bin at a residence at 8 Elwood Drive at around 6:58 p.m. on Tuesday night, and was taken to a local hospital while first responders performed CPR, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. The child was then transported via LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The child remained in critical condition on Tuesday night and Wednesday, and his death was reported at around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The Maine State Police have opened an investigation due to the child’s young age.