Verrill Dana LLP is pleased to announce that longtime Partner Scott Anderson has become the firm’s new managing partner.

Keith (K.C.) Jones informed the firm earlier this year that he was stepping down as managing partner after 13 years in the role, citing the firm’s especially strong position – financially and strategically. Jones said, “With the addition of a new chief operating officer last July, and a number of promotions among the senior leadership team, Verrill is poised to continue its strategic growth under Scott’s leadership.” Jones will remain with the firm, and will serve the firm in a transitional role through the end of the year.

Anderson was a member of the team that worked on Verrill’s five-year strategic plan, which launched in 2020, making him uniquely qualified to oversee the plan’s implementation. Over nearly two decades at the firm, Anderson has held a variety of leadership positions, including six years on the firm’s Executive Board, and a period on the Compensation Committee. He also held positions on the Marketing and Business Development Committee, and the Associate Development Committee. Most recently, Anderson served as the firm’s Practice Group Coordinator.

“There are few lawyers as qualified to lead a law firm as Scott,” said Keith Glidden, chair of the firm’s Executive Board. “The breadth of his exposure to every aspect of the firm’s operations, combined with his deep understanding of the firm’s culture, make him the clear choice for the Managing Partner role.”

Following a combination earlier this year with Boston-based firm Rackemann, Sawyer & Brewster, the firm has nearly doubled its Boston presence, in addition to welcoming a number of highly-skilled and experienced lawyers in all offices across key sectors. While Anderson has been based in the Portland office, he will travel extensively in support of all the firm’s offices and clients.

“My team and I will greatly miss working with K.C., who has guided Verrill to a leadership position among New England law firms,” said COO Durham, “but we welcome Scott’s energy and vision, as we strive to be the law firm of choice in the New England region. His long-standing connection to attorneys across all offices and his appreciation for the changes in the legal industry will be important for Verrill’s continued growth.”

Acknowledging the challenges of running a modern law firm, Anderson noted, “For years we have been successful recruiting attorneys seeking a better platform to serve their clients and grow their practices. That will continue as we build on our history of client service excellence and a commitment to our communities. I am excited to work with all of our lawyers and staff to offer unique client value in an increasingly competitive market.”

Over his career, Anderson has built a successful practice focused on utilities and environmental law. He received his law degree from Boston College Law School, cum laude, and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts, magna cum laude.