SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Don Rambadt creates one-of-a-kind sculptures from metal, and birds are his inspiration and primary subject matter. “I sculpt because I enjoy the challenge of manipulating space,” he says. “I’ve chosen birds as my subject matter because they fascinate me to no end.” The Wendell Gilley Museum has several of his pieces as part of its permanent collection.

Rambadt will be visiting the Gilley as the museum’s People-Nature-Art art presenter on Tuesday, July 12 at 7 p.m. He will delve into his process, his inspiration, his works-in-progress, and more. “I have been fortunate to be able to combine my lifelong curiosity towards the natural world with a creative path that allows me to explore my own vision of what is interesting and beautiful,” he says. That makes him the perfect person to join People-Nature-Art, the Gilley’s monthly speaker series that explores the space where art and nature interact.

Rambadt will give an in-person presentation at the Gilley that also will be livecast. Sign up online at http://www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events, and indicate whether you will attend in person or online. This event is free.