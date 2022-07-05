HALLOWELL – It’s a new day for mental health in Maine. More people are speaking openly about their experiences, and the demand for mental health services is on the rise.

Every year, the Maine Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, brings Mainers together to raise mental health awareness, build community, foster hope, and open doors to support. With the goal of raising $100,000 in 100 days to advance mental health support, education, and advocacy – NAMI Maine calls upon the community to join Maine’s Mental Health Movement.

When it comes to mental health – we are all connected and we are all affected. So, when you walk with NAMI Maine – you walk for all of us.

You are walking for your neighbor who found hope at the other end of the NAMI Helpline.

You are walking for the person who discovers they are not alone in a NAMI support group.

You are walking for the teen who finds connection and understanding on the other end of the NAMI Maine Teen Text Line.

The Mental Health Movement is for everyone. To ensure this event is truly accessible to all Mainers – registration is free, and Mainers can participate virtually on a day that works for them or join NAMI Maine in person on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Capitol Park in Augusta.

More details on the walk day and how to register at www.NAMIWalks.org/Maine.

The funds raised from NAMIWalks Maine stay within the State of Maine to advance mental health support.

The Maine Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness is part of the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. NAMIWalks Your Way, a Top 30 Peer to Peer Fundraising Event, is a national mental health event series with walks taking place in more than 120 locations. *The Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum awarded NAMI the Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Organization of the Year award in 2022. Learn more at www.namiwalks.org/maine.