Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to low 80s, with partly sunny skies across the state during the day and rain moving in tonight.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported no new COVID-19 data on Monday because of the holiday. The latest COVID-19 data should be reported by 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The statewide case count stands at 270,331 and the death toll stands at 2,419. Check out our tracker for more information.

Overturning that decision would upend the guarantee that all Americans are entitled to liberty and force people into second-class citizenship, Mary Bonauto said.

The biggest disparity is for Black Mainers, who only have a homeownership rate of 25 percent, the seventh lowest in the nation.

There are more on the way, closing deals, making calls and scheduling moves for a new life in Vacationland.

A total of 196 residential properties have been sold in Glenburn since March 2020.

While a handful of states offer free community college, the temporary program is a first for Maine.

Some recreationists have abandoned their activities completely, while others are making concessions to save money.

By the time the ban on PFAS in food packaging takes effect — if it takes effect, because final rules on the matter will need legislative approval — it might make little difference given other moves to limit use of the chemicals.

That is in part because of the revenue structure designed to benefit the tribes and Maine’s status as a small state.

These six wild edibles are just a small percentage of the many edible species of plants that grow in Maine’s woods.

