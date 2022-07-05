Craig Menkes of Auburn takes an afternoon ride on Friday with his dogs, Bravo, left, and Chester to the David Rancourt River Preserve in Lewiston so they could cool their paws in the Androscoggin River. Credit: Andree Kehn / Sun Journal via AP

Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to low 80s, with partly sunny skies across the state during the day and rain moving in tonight. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The latest on the coronavirus in Maine

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported no new COVID-19 data on Monday because of the holiday. The latest COVID-19 data should be reported by 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The statewide case count stands at 270,331 and the death toll stands at 2,419. Check out our tracker for more information.

Maine lawyer who won right to same-sex marriage says that decision is secure despite threat after Roe

Overturning that decision would upend the guarantee that all Americans are entitled to liberty and force people into second-class citizenship, Mary Bonauto said.

Minorities in Maine are less likely to own a home than elsewhere

The biggest disparity is for Black Mainers, who only have a homeownership rate of 25 percent, the seventh lowest in the nation.

Why 2 couples from opposite ends of the country are moving to Maine

There are more on the way, closing deals, making calls and scheduling moves for a new life in Vacationland.

Newcomers are flocking to this once-sleepy Bangor suburb

A total of 196 residential properties have been sold in Glenburn since March 2020.

Maine students seize opportunity to attend community college for free

While a handful of states offer free community college, the temporary program is a first for Maine.

High gas prices forcing Mainers to change their outdoor plans this summer

Some recreationists have abandoned their activities completely, while others are making concessions to save money.

Why there’s still PFAS in your burger wrapper after Maine banned the chemicals from food packaging

By the time the ban on PFAS in food packaging takes effect — if it takes effect, because final rules on the matter will need legislative approval — it might make little difference given other moves to limit use of the chemicals.

Maine’s new sports betting market may be without industry’s biggest names

That is in part because of the revenue structure designed to benefit the tribes and Maine’s status as a small state.

Maine forest plants I was surprised to learn were edible

These six wild edibles are just a small percentage of the many edible species of plants that grow in Maine’s woods.

In other Maine news …

Bangor celebrates Fourth of July with return of parade through downtown

Summer crowds return to Bar Harbor for Fourth but bring new challenges

The 500 projects Maine’s congressional delegation wants to fund with earmarks

Winterport man paralyzed in crash sues hospital, claiming medication caused him to fall asleep

Nathan Reardon to plead guilty to bank fraud

Missing Augusta family of 5 found safe

Inmate found dead at York County Jail

Special development council has been bringing big businesses to Presque Isle for 60 years