I believe overturning Roe reduces women to mere breeding stock, with no more rights over their own reproductive system than your family pet. If Republicans take the U.S. House this is only the tip of the iceberg of what we have to look forward to in the Theocratic States of America that the U.S. Supreme Court has just created.

The most revolutionary aspect of our Constitution is that religious rules would not be the foundation of our government, that not only would the individual be free to worship as they please, but more importantly be free from being forced to worship. The new American government didn’t have an official and mandatory religion.

Those famous Pilgrims seeking freedom did not create a government based upon freedom. That was not their intention, they wanted a theocracy, based upon their beliefs, making all other beliefs illegal. They severely punished everyone who didn’t go to church often enough, or broke other rules like swearing. Quakers would be tied to a wagon and forced to walk behind while being whipped, upon reaching the town line, the officers in the next town would take over.

If Republicans take the House I think we will have an updated version of the Fugitive Slave Acts passed and women who travel to Maine to seek abortion will be hunted down and returned to give birth in states with the highest maternal death rates in the country. Because that’s where we live now, the Theocratic States of America.

Donna Twombly

Bangor