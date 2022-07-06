Nokomis High School of Newport star freshman Cooper Flagg and his United States team went to 3-0 in the FIBA World Under-17 championships in Malaga, Spain, on Tuesday with a 112-64 win over Mali.

The U.S. will now face Egypt in the Round of 16 on Wednesday at 12:15 p.m.

The 6-foot-8 Flagg had nine points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a game-high four blocked shots in the victory against Mali while playing 16 minutes and 30 seconds.

He shot 4-for-8 from the floor.

Flagg became the first freshman in Maine history to be named the Gatorade Player of the Year as he led Nokomis to its first ever state Class A boys basketball championship this past season.

Flagg is one of just three 15-year-olds on the USA team.