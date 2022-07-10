Former Nokomis High of Newport star Cooper Flagg and his USA Under-17 team will face Spain in the FIBA Basketball World Cup Tournament final game in Malaga, Spain, at 3 p.m.

Flagg, one of just three 15-year-olds on the team, will enter the championship game averaging 9.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks through their first six games.

After upending Lithuania 89-62 in Saturday’s semifinal, Team USA is now 6-0 in the tournament and has won all 43 games it has played in this tournament dating back to its inception in 2010.

The Americans have won the previous five tournaments.