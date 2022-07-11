More than $186,000 in Maine Community Foundation grants will help strengthen nonprofit organizations and projects across the state. The 20 grants through MaineCF’s Community Building Grant Program include $186,060 recommended by a statewide committee and 10 additional grants totaling $73,500 from people with donor-advised funds.

Grant recipients include:

Boots to Roots, Portland, to support its program to assist active duty servicemembers, veterans, and spouses transition to work in Maine

Ladder to the Moon Network, Portland, to extend “Amjambo Time,” its radio/podcast pilot show

Maine Transgender Network, Portland, to provide peer-based support and suicide-prevention services for transgender people.

Statewide funding supports multi-county projects and nonprofit organizations that strengthen communities. Proposals are submitted through MaineCF’s Community Building Grant Program, the foundation’s largest, and are reviewed by a committee of community members. The next proposal deadline is Feb. 15, 2023. The application, guidelines and list of all 2022 grants are at www.mainecf.org.



If you would like more information about the fund or grant program, please contact Director of Strategic Learning Cherie Galyean at 207-412-2017 or cgalyean@mainecf.org.