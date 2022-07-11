Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 70s to mid-80s, with partly or mostly sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 202 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No additional deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,461. Check out our tracker for more information.
A new motel and 17-hour shifts are how 2 Maine restaurateurs are coping with staff shortages
Restaurant owners have come to see that staff shortages may be permanent and they will have to revamp how they do business.
Suburbs that aided Paul LePage in 2010 will be harder in race with Janet Mills
Portland suburbs were among the places where Republicans made gains in 2010 when Paul LePage took the Blaine House.
Maine family left scrambling after wood chipper used for business is stolen
For Eric Dayan, the stolen wood chipper is integral the livelihood that keeps his four children fed and his family housed.
There’s no resolution in sight to budget dispute between Millinocket and schools
The new fiscal year for 2023 started July 1, but there’s no vote planned for local residents to approve a new school budget.
A new approach to emergency care in Jackman could be an example for rural Maine
Through a program, a paramedic in the Jackman clinic is aided by an emergency room physician in Bangor using videoconferencing.
Critics say Caribou isn’t investing enough in economic development
City councilors have identified economic development as a major goal, but this year’s tight budget and uncertain tax rate have left a new director off the table.
Proposed Aroostook County line emerges as alternative to CMP corridor
After Maine voters rejected the CMP corridor in November, Massachusetts officials are scrambling to come up with alternatives.
PFAS found in public drinking water used by thousands in central and western Maine
The chemicals have been discovered in the public drinking water systems of Skowhegan, Oakland and Fryeburg serving more than 4,500 households and businesses.
Bucksport skateboarders want a park of their own
Skate Bucksport will go before town officials next week to try to convince them to build a skate park at an old basketball court in town.
Cooper Flagg helps rally Team USA past Spain in FIBA-Under 17 World Cup Basketball final
Cooper Flagg had seven of his game-high 17 rebounds in the third quarter as the Americans turned a deficit into a lead they never relinquished.
In other Maine news …
Bangor lawyer will fill Penobscot County probate judge vacancy
Sweetser is closing its Bangor and Belfast group homes
A year after arrests, armed militia traveling to Bangor has yet to go to trial
Louis C.K.’s new movie ‘Fourth of July’ is set almost entirely in Maine
Head-on collision in Windham sends 3 to hospital
Small private plane crashes at Portland Jetport
Wrongful death suit filed by Ayla Reynolds’ mother expanded to include grandmother and aunt
Maine health workers lose bid to remain anonymous in vaccine lawsuit
Driver in Acadia’s deadliest crash sentenced to 41 months in prison
Island Falls’ 150th celebration to highlight town’s close relationship with Theodore Roosevelt
Pelican spotted near Aroostook County river in rare sighting
Janet Mills appoints members to new military sexual assault panel
How the Supreme Court could overhaul elections — and what that means for Maine
Bowdoin’s ‘need-blind’ admission policy now extends to international students