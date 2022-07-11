Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 70s to mid-80s, with partly or mostly sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 202 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No additional deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,461. Check out our tracker for more information.

Restaurant owners have come to see that staff shortages may be permanent and they will have to revamp how they do business.

Portland suburbs were among the places where Republicans made gains in 2010 when Paul LePage took the Blaine House.

For Eric Dayan, the stolen wood chipper is integral the livelihood that keeps his four children fed and his family housed.

The new fiscal year for 2023 started July 1, but there’s no vote planned for local residents to approve a new school budget.

Through a program, a paramedic in the Jackman clinic is aided by an emergency room physician in Bangor using videoconferencing.

City councilors have identified economic development as a major goal, but this year’s tight budget and uncertain tax rate have left a new director off the table.

After Maine voters rejected the CMP corridor in November, Massachusetts officials are scrambling to come up with alternatives.

The chemicals have been discovered in the public drinking water systems of Skowhegan, Oakland and Fryeburg serving more than 4,500 households and businesses.

Skate Bucksport will go before town officials next week to try to convince them to build a skate park at an old basketball court in town.

Cooper Flagg had seven of his game-high 17 rebounds in the third quarter as the Americans turned a deficit into a lead they never relinquished.

In other Maine news …

Bangor lawyer will fill Penobscot County probate judge vacancy

Sweetser is closing its Bangor and Belfast group homes

A year after arrests, armed militia traveling to Bangor has yet to go to trial

Louis C.K.’s new movie ‘Fourth of July’ is set almost entirely in Maine

Head-on collision in Windham sends 3 to hospital

Small private plane crashes at Portland Jetport

Wrongful death suit filed by Ayla Reynolds’ mother expanded to include grandmother and aunt

Maine health workers lose bid to remain anonymous in vaccine lawsuit

Driver in Acadia’s deadliest crash sentenced to 41 months in prison

Island Falls’ 150th celebration to highlight town’s close relationship with Theodore Roosevelt

Pelican spotted near Aroostook County river in rare sighting

Janet Mills appoints members to new military sexual assault panel

How the Supreme Court could overhaul elections — and what that means for Maine

Bowdoin’s ‘need-blind’ admission policy now extends to international students