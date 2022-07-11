GUILFORD, Maine — A Guilford man who was stabbed in the neck was transported by LifeFlight to a Bangor hospital on Sunday, according to the Piscataquis County District Attorney’s Office.

Mary Mahoney, who allegedly admitted to the stabbing, was charged with aggravated assault, Assistant District Attorney R. Christopher Almy said.

The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office was called to an Elm Street residence in Guilford after the alleged victim reported being stabbed while rolling cigarettes.

When a deputy responded to the call Sunday, the man was covered in blood and a wound on the left side of his neck, under his jaw, was bleeding. The man and Mahoney were arguing because Mahoney accused him of being a terrorist and pedophile, according to the district attorney’s office.

The man was taken by LifeFlight from Northern Light Mayo Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on Sunday evening for surgery, according to the district attorney’s office. Information about his current condition was not immediately available Monday evening.