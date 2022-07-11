Old Orchard Beach has named the first woman to lead the town’s police force.

The Town Council approved the nomination of Capt. Elise Chard, a 29-year veteran of the department, to serve as police chief at its June 8 meeting, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Chard has served as the interim police chief since Chief Dana Kelley announced his retirement in May, the newspaper reported.

During her years with the department, Chard has risen from officer to her present rank of captain in 2017. In addition to her work with the Old Orchard Beach Police Department, she has served with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, according to the Press Herald.