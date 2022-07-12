NASA is set to release four more images from the Webb Space Telescope Tuesday morning, the highest-resolution images of the infrared universe ever captured.

The livestream will start at 9:45 a.m. with opening remarks, followed by the release of the images at 10:30 a.m. and a media briefing at noon.

The first image from the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope, released Monday evening, is the farthest humanity has ever seen in both time and distance, closer to the dawn of time and the edge of the universe.

The images on tap for Tuesday include a view of a giant gaseous planet outside our solar system, two images of a nebula where stars are born and die in spectacular beauty and an update of a classic image of five tightly clustered galaxies that dance around each other.