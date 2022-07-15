On Sunday, July 24, The Good Life Center, historic homestead of the icons of the back to the land movement Helen and Scott Nearing, will participate in the Maine Department of Agriculture’s Maine Open Farm Day. This is an annual celebration held across the state, an open-house event during which host farms extend an invitation to the public.

Farm visitors will have an opportunity to tour the historic gardens and hand-built stone buildings and learn about organic gardening, composting, and other simple living skills. The Center will open at 11 a.m., and tours will be available all day. Other events include there will be workshops on the Nearing method of building with stone at 1 p.m., building a compost pile at 3 p.m., and at 4 p.m. a talk on “Scott Nearing: Resource Wars and the Green Economy” will be presented.’ Admission is free.