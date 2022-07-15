Ten Bucks Theatre Company invites you to experience Shakespeare Under the Stars with “Romeo & Juliet.”

“Two households, both alike in dignity,

In fair Verona, where we lay our scene,

From ancient grudge break to new mutiny,

Where civil blood makes civil hands unclean.”

Ten Bucks is back this summer with a vengeance! One of the most popular plays during Shakespeare’s lifetime, “Romeo & Juliet: is about “extremes.” From ancient hatred comes a love so pure it cannot survive; yet its destruction heals wounds thought impossible to mend.

A timeless tale of love, the son and daughter of sworn enemies find each other and against all odds their love alters the course of two families each bent on the destruction of the other, but at what cost?

“For never was a story of more woe

Than this of Juliet and her Romeo.”

Where and When

Indian Trail Park in Brewer Thursday through Sunday July 21, 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 30 & 31 at 6 p.m.

In case of rain we will move indoors to our Bangor Mall location. The announcement will be made on our website and Facebook page the day of. If a show moves indoors, masks are required.

and

Fort Knox in Prospect Thursday through Sunday Aug. 4, 5, 6 & 7 at 6 p.m.

All tickets are $15 and can be purchased at https://our.show/ten-bucks-theatre-company-inc/62746.

Or on site with cash or check. The box office opens one hour prior to show time.

All ticket sales are final. Exchanges are possible. Contact Ten Bucks at info@tenbuckstheatre.org if necessary.

Bring blankets, folding chairs and a picnic and enjoy Shakespeare Under the Stars!

FMI: visit www.tenbuckstheatre.org/ or call 207-884-1030.