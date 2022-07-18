Rockers who rose to prominence in the 1990s bring tour to Bangor Aug. 25 with Lit

BANGOR – Hollywood Casino announced this morning that Everclear will be coming to Bangor’s Cross Insurance Center on Thursday, Aug. 25 for a 7:30 p.m. show. Joining the group on the Bangor stop will be fellow 90s alt-rockers Lit.

“Hollywood Casino is very excited to work with the Cross Insurance Center to bring this tour to Bangor,” said Austin Muchemore, vice president and general manager at Hollywood Casino Bangor. “Both bands hit it big in the 90s with high energy and impactful music that has resonated throughout the years. The two bands combined will put on a great show and we’re looking forward to bringing their energy to Downtown Bangor.”

Everclear formed in the early 90s in Portland, Oregon, and released its first album, “World of Noise” in 1993. It was the band’s second album in 1995 that earned the group its first #1 hit, “Santa Monica.” Several mainstream and alternative hits followed including “I Will Buy You a New Life,” “Father of Mine,” “Wonderful,” and “AM Radio.” Influenced by the Beach Boys, the Beatles, the Pixies, and Tom Petty, Everclear has released nine studio albums and continues touring every summer with other alternative rock bands from the 1990s. This year is the band’s 30th anniversary.

Lit formed in the 90s in Orange County, California, and has released seven studio albums including the one they are best known for, “A Place in the Sun” in 1999. The album’s biggest hit, “My Own Worst Enemy” has been certified double-platinum by the RIAA, and has been covered by performers ranging from Kelly Clarkson to Post Malone to Jimmy Fallon. The group’s latest album “Tastes Like Gold” was released in June, which is their first album in five years.

Tickets range from $43 – $51 and go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. through the Cross Insurance Center box office, and all Ticketmaster outlets. Pre-sale begins tomorrow at 10 a.m.

For more information about Hollywood Casino, visit www.HollywoodCasinoBangor.com.

For more information about the Cross Insurance Center, visit www.CrossInsuranceCenter.com.

The bands can be found online at www.EverclearMusic.com and www.LitBand.com.

Hollywood Casino is open at 500 Main Street from 9 a.m. to 12 midnight. The hotel is open as well as Hops House 99. Gaming tables are open from 11 a.m. to close.

Anyone with a gambling problem should call 1-800-522-4700 for help.