RANGELEY — Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway won the 2022 Byway Organization Enhancement Award bestowed by the National Scenic Byway Foundation. Matt Drost, Maine byway state coordinator was invited to represent the byway for the award presentation at the Heartland Byway Conference on May 5 in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Rangeley lakes Heritage Trust led the enhancements on the Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway with the installment of the Rangeley Region Wayfinding System. The RRWS features beautifully designed welcome and directional signs to guide visitors from the north, south, east or west and through the region. The RRWS and the Perlson Scenic Turnout provide visitors the tools to understand what makes the Rangeley Lakes National Scenic unique and exceptional.

The RRWS directs visitors to the 16 key experiences related to the byway’s intrinsic qualities and tells a part of its story. The Perlson Scenic Turnout maps the region’s key experiences and tells the story of the property and the relative story of the fisheries restoration efforts in the Sandy River Valley.

Wayfinding is a key component of a byway’s success. This project was sited for capturing the importance of a good wayfinding system while being visually pleasing.

To learn more about Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway visit https://rlht.org.

For a full list of award winners: www.nsbfoundation.com.