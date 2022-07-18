Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s to mid 70s from north to south, with sunny skies in the morning turning to scattered evening showers. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 218 coronavirus cases reported across the state on Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No additional deaths were reported, leaving statewide death toll at 2,464. Check out our COVID-19 tracker for more information.
Naked men, guns and a boa constrictor are all in a day’s work for Maine real estate agents
Realtors run into strange situations because buying or selling a home is stressful and people can take advantage of an empty home.
Bangor cop who made a stuffed duck viral and solved murders leaves the force
Lt. Tim Cotton, who rescued a stuffed waterfowl from a trash bin and turned it into an internet phenomenon, has retired after 25 years.
Bangor restaurants aren’t seeing the traffic to justify higher outdoor seating fees
Some business owners said they feel they’re being discouraged from offering outdoor seating altogether following a new rate system.
A 24-unit Old Town apartment complex wins approval despite early skepticism
The two, 12-unit buildings gained approval following a two-year process during which developers encountered resistance at multiple stages.
Man shot by police believed he was protecting Newport campground, owners say
Stephen Bossom and his wife had been working at the Sebasticook Lake Campground since May.
Bangor’s new guitar-playing rabbi finds congregation energizing
Rabbi Sam Weiss — along with his guitar — is filling the space left by Rabbi Emerita Darah Lerner, who served the Bangor area for 17 years.
Governors meeting puts Maine on the national political stage
Despite tensions on the grander political stage, top leaders from across the country bonded over Maine’s hospitality at the three-day event.
Ex-professor claims Maine university fired her for seeking data on mask mandate
A former professor of marketing at the University of Southern Maine claims she was fired three months after getting tenure for seeking scientific information about how wearing face masks limits spread of COVID-19.
This biking trail in Camden features demanding climbs with big rewards
Ron Chase found a unique multi-use trail available for hiking, running and biking during non-winter months.
UMaine men’s basketball is a mess. Cooper Flagg should still play there.
Yes, it’s crazy, but hear me out.
