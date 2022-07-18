Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s to mid 70s from north to south, with sunny skies in the morning turning to scattered evening showers. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 218 coronavirus cases reported across the state on Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No additional deaths were reported, leaving statewide death toll at 2,464. Check out our COVID-19 tracker for more information.

Realtors run into strange situations because buying or selling a home is stressful and people can take advantage of an empty home.

Lt. Tim Cotton, who rescued a stuffed waterfowl from a trash bin and turned it into an internet phenomenon, has retired after 25 years.

Some business owners said they feel they’re being discouraged from offering outdoor seating altogether following a new rate system.

The two, 12-unit buildings gained approval following a two-year process during which developers encountered resistance at multiple stages.

Stephen Bossom and his wife had been working at the Sebasticook Lake Campground since May.

Rabbi Sam Weiss — along with his guitar — is filling the space left by Rabbi Emerita Darah Lerner, who served the Bangor area for 17 years.

Despite tensions on the grander political stage, top leaders from across the country bonded over Maine’s hospitality at the three-day event.

A former professor of marketing at the University of Southern Maine claims she was fired three months after getting tenure for seeking scientific information about how wearing face masks limits spread of COVID-19.

Ron Chase found a unique multi-use trail available for hiking, running and biking during non-winter months.

Yes, it’s crazy, but hear me out.

