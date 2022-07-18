A man has been arrested in connection with a suspected homicide in Lewiston after an hours-long standoff with police on Sunday.

The suspect was arrested around 7 p.m., on Sunday after a fatal shooting at 30 Howe St. was reported around 5 p.m., according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

The shooting victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was reportedly shot multiple times in the street in front of a three-story apartment building. He died at the scene of the shooting, according to reports.

The suspect had been located at a house down the street from where the shooting occurred, and turned himself in to Lewiston police, the Sun Journal reported.

Details on what charges the suspect was arrested on were not available as of Monday morning.

The Lewiston Police Department and Maine State Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the shooting, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.