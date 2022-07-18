A Massachusetts man accused of killing a Skowhegan woman over the weekend will remain behind bars without bail pending a future hearing.

Booking photo of Jason Servil. Credit: Courtesy Somerset County Jail

Jason Servil, 19, was arrested Saturday and charged with murder in the death of Alice Abbott, 20, at her parents’ Canaan Road home earlier that day. Servil was charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Servil made his first court appearance in Skowhegan District Court by Zoom on Monday from the Somerset County Jail, where is being held. Judge Andrew Benson did not ask Servil to enter a plea for either charge as he has not yet been indicted by a Somerset County grand jury.

Benson ordered Servil to be held without bail until a pre-conviction bail hearing can be held.

Police responded to a Canaan Road home early Saturday after receiving a 911 call from a man at the property who reported an assault. When they arrived, police found Abbott dead.

The man who called 911, a friend of Abbott’s from Madison who was staying at the house overnight, had a head injury, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Servil was arrested later Saturday, at about 3:20 p.m., according to Moss. Police described him as an acquaintance of Abbott’s but did not release further details about the circumstances surrounding Abbott’s death.

Servil was taken to the Somerset County Jail. The chief medical examiner’s office in Augusta conducted an autopsy on Sunday and ruled Abbott’s death a homicide.

The man who called 911 was taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, where he was treated and released.