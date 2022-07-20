Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Becca Shaw Glaser’s recent opinion piece in the Free Press [“We need to talk about Chief Justice John Roberts blissfully summering off Port Clyde,” July 12] grimly summarized the Roberts Court and the Chief Justice’s role in its consequential and damaging opinions going

back to 2010. Roberts and his family own two adjacent multi-million dollar homes on Hupper Island off Port Clyde.

She makes the point that Roberts recently authored the opinion that severely limits the EPA’s authority to regulate power generation emissions. While Western Europe and other parts of the globe are impacted by recent and the increasingly frequent record heat waves, Roberts can relax for his recess in the cool sea breezes of his island homes. The image illustrates perfectly how people with money and power can easily insulate themselves from the implications of the policies and laws that they themselves put forward.

Prentice Grassi

Freedom