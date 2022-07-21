Nearly 15,000 Mainers in Central Maine Power’s coverage area were left without power after strong winds and heavy rains from summer thunderstorms tore through the area on Thursday afternoon.

As of approximately 6:45 p.m., 14,939 CMP customers were left without power. Power outages affected 6,782 customers in Cumberland County, 1,581 customers in Oxford County, 1,238 in Piscataquis County, 2,556 in Sagadahoc County and 2,445 customers in York County, with other isolated outages across their supply region.

Versant Power reported that 502 customers were affected by outages as of 6:45 p.m.

Trees and wires could be seen covering roads in Standish and Sebago, CBS 13 reported.

A transformer also reportedly blew in Windham, knocking out power at the intersection of Route 302 and Route 115.

Central Maine Power and Versant were working to restore power as quickly and efficiently as possible on Thursday evening.