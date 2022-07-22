GRAND LAKE STREAM – The tents will soon be up and the ballfield will be bustling with activity in the village of Grand Lake Stream. On Saturday and Sunday, July 30-31, more than 50 of the finest folk artists and craftsmen in the northeast and an outstanding line-up of talented musicians will gather for the 26th annual Grand Lake Stream Folk Art Festival. After a two-year hiatus, due to the pandemic, local organizers have once again put together a full weekend of activities for the entire family, with wonderful music, folk art, food, and fun! The festival runs each day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Live musical performances are on stage under the tent, rain or shine, and include Maine’s premier American roots, Celtic, bluegrass, folk and jazz musicians. Local ukulele favorites, The Grand Lake Stream Strummin’ Wildcats, will perform both days.

Traditional and contemporary folk art and handcrafts in a wide variety of mediums will be exhibited for sale by artists and craftspeople from across Maine and beyond, with many demonstrating their talents.

Talented quilters from The St. Croix International Quilters will be at the festival displaying a variety of quilts made by members from both sides of the U.S./Canadian border. The annual quilt raffle to benefit the festival will feature a unique design by local quilter, Susan Plachy.

There will be an interpretive exhibit featuring locally built Grand Laker canoes. Children will be entertained throughout the weekend at the always popular arts and crafts tent, with projects including felted bird houses and gyotaku, Japanese fish printing, on T-shirts.

Historians will enjoy the Remembrance Tent with displays of archival and heirloom photographs chronicling the history and heritage of Grand Lake Stream and its residents.

Breakfast, lunch, and sweet treats are served each day in the food tent, with local food vendors offering burgers, wood-fired oven pizza, lobster rolls, Cajun gumbo, strawberry shortcake, and more!



Admission is $10 for one day or $15 for both days. Children under 12 are admitted at no charge. Pets welcomed on leashes. Parking is on-street. For more information, visit the festival website at www.grandlakestreamfolkartfestival.com or follow the festival on Facebook.