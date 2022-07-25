The boy accused of killing of a Mount Vernon girl last week has been identified.

Aidan Grant, 15, of Wayne has been charged with murder in the death of 14-year-old Brooke McLaughlin, according to the Kennebec Journal. He was arrested Saturday.

He is being held at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

McLaughlin was found dead in her mother’s home about 6:06 p.m. last Monday. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Maine medical examiner’s office.

A red 2010 Chevrolet Impala also was stolen from the home’s driveway. It was found the next day to the south in Wayne.

McLaughlin, who was remembered as feisty, independent and an animal lover, attended Maranacook Community Middle School in Regional School Unit 38.

Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said over the weekend that Grant and McLaughlin knew each, but did not provide further details. The Kennebec Journal reported that the two were in a relationship, citing Grant’s Facebook page.

McLaughlin’s death remains under investigation.