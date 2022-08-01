PORT CLYDE – Barbara Prey’s iconic painting “Standing Together,” painted as Russia invaded Ukraine, is unique in her body of work. She will sign a print release of “Standing Together” Sunday, Aug. 7 from 4-5 p.m. at Barbara Prey Projects in Port Clyde.

Sales of the “Standing Together” print will benefit the Dominican Sisters outside of Warsaw, Poland who are taking care of close to 500 Ukrainian refugees and orphans.

“My daughter has worked closely with part of a British Parliament delegation to Poland and Ukraine and was singularly impressed with the work being done by the Dominican Sisters,” said Prey.

Also available at the signing are other recent print releases including Fibonacci’s Workshop, collection of The National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C., Family Portrait, collection The Brooklyn Museum and a print release of her MASS MoCA commissioned painting MASS MoCA:Building 6. MASS MoCA commissioned Prey to paint the largest watercolor in the world for their recently opened building. Her annual exhibit Over the Horizon: What’s Next is July 20- Labor Day at Barbara Prey Projects.

As one of the key figures of 21st century landscape painting, Prey was appointed by the President of the United States to the National Council on the Arts, the advisory board of the National Endowment for the Arts. Members are chosen for their established record of distinguished service and achievement in the arts.



Website for the Dominican Sisters humanitarian work: https://fundacjadominikanek.pl/.