Twenty-seven undergraduate and recent post baccalaureate students from the University of Maine, University of Maine at Machias, University of Southern Maine, College of the Atlantic and 12 other institutions across the state and nation will share the results of their summer marine research at the 2022 SEA (Science for Economic Impact and Application) Fellows Symposium on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

The SEA Fellows program is coordinated by UMaine’s Darling Marine Center and Downeast Institute, which serves as the UMaine Machias marine field station. Student fellows from across Maine collaborate with world-class scientists to conduct marine research. This year, the program focused on taking climate-relevant science and action; meeting other undergraduate students statewide who share their interests in solutions-oriented research and public engagement; and honing fellows’ skills in communication and collaboration.

This event is of interest to researchers and students interested in applied marine research and public-private research partnerships, as well as to aquaculturists, fishermen and other marine industry professionals.

The symposium, which is open to the public, begins at 1 p.m at the Downeast Institute in Beals, Maine. Register to join the symposium at https://tinyurl.com/22SEAFellows.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact heather.leslie@maine.edu.