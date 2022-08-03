A missing Long A Township man has been found safe.

Bret Libby, 26, was reported missing after he walked into the woods off Jo Mary Road about 12 a.m. Tuesday, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Libby, who had been in crisis for about two days, was reportedly not wearing clothes at the time he disappeared.

The Maine State Police said Wednesday morning he was found safe. No additional information was immediately released.

Long A Township is southwest of Millinocket in Penobscot County.