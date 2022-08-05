MACHIAS — Healthy Acadia and Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center have teamed up to sponsor this year’s Machias Blueberry 5-Mile Run/Walk and 1-Mile Fun Run to be held on Saturday, Aug. 20. The Blueberry Run serves as the kickoff to the annual Machias Blueberry Festival, which features hundreds of craft and food vendors, exhibits, and fun, family-friendly activities.

This year’s Blueberry 5-Mile Run/Walk and 1-Mile Fun Run offer both in-person and virtual participation options. Registration for the 5-mile run/walk is $25 per person (in-person or virtual) in advance (recommended), or $30 on the day of the event. Registration for the 1-mile fun run is $15, or $20 on the day of the event.

Pre-register by Aug. 15 to reserve your “Machias Blueberry Run” T-shirt, featuring an original design by Maine artist and Healthy Acadia Maine Recovery Core Intern Molly Riddle. Register online at: bit.ly/machias-blueberry-run. Online registration for both in-person and virtual run options closes at 7 p.m. on Aug. 19.

Race registrants may pick up their race packets at the Machias Valley Christian School Parking Lot (the old Machias Town Office), 118 Court Street, Machias, Maine, on Friday, Aug. 19 between 5-7 p.m.

Day of event registrations will be accepted at the same location between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. Participants in either event will begin at the Washington County Courthouse, 50 Court Street. The 5-mile race begins promptly at 8 a.m., and the 1-mile event begins at 8:10 a.m. Awards will be presented at 10:15 a.m. in the parking lot of the Machias Valley Christian School parking lot, located at 118 Court Street.

Special thanks to: Bold Coast Runners who will provide the electronic timing system for the event; Machias Savings Bank for providing sponsorship support for this year’s Machias Blueberry Run T-shirts; Machias Valley Christian School for generously allowing us to use the parking area, assistance with traffic control, and water stations for this event; Machias Ambulance Service for providing EMT support; Cindy Rossi and the Machias Cross County Team for providing assistance with traffic control/water stations; Dean McGuire, serving as lead traffic control coordinator; and Anita McCurdy, serving as registration coordinator.

Proceeds from the 2022 Machias Blueberry 5-Mile Run/Walk and 1-Mile Fun Run will benefit the Downeast Cancer Patient Navigation Program, a collaborative effort of Healthy Acadia and Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center that offers patient-centered cancer care, resource navigation, cancer prevention education and early detection services in communities throughout Washington County. Patient navigation services are confidential, respectful, compassionate, mindful of patient safety, and offered at no cost to patients. For information about the Cancer Patient Navigation Program, contact Maria Donahue at maria@healthyacadia.org or 207-667-7171.

For questions or additional information about this event, please contact Angela Fochesato at 207-263-6230 or angela@bethwrightcancercenter.org.

The Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center is a 501(C)(3) provides compassion, support, wellness groups, advocacy and education for patients, families, and friends in the midst of a cancer diagnosis, treatment and/or remission. Established in 2004, the center is located in Ellsworth, and supports both Washington and Hancock counties. The nonprofit resource center was born from an organization created by Beth C. Wright, who died of breast cancer in 2000. Learn more at https://www.bethwrightcancercenter.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s health and wellness programs and services, visit healthyacadia.org.