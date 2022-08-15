ELLSWORTH, Maine — A man wanted in New York City on suspicion of killing 3 people will remain at Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth for at least another 2 weeks.

Travis Nashawn Blake, 29, of New York could be extradited back to his home state sooner than that if officials in his home state file a governor’s warrant in Maine to have him transferred to their custody.

Judge Terence Harrigan on Friday denied an oral motion by Blake’s attorney, Scott Fenstermaker, to immediately release Blake. Harrigan wrote in his decision that Blake will appear in court on Monday, August 29, for arguments about whether he should remain held in Maine on the charges out of New York.

Travis Blake’s booking photo from the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth, Maine. Credit: Hancock County Jail

Blake was arrested June 30 in Bar Harbor on suspicion of murdering three people whose bodies were found at a home in Queens in New York City on June 24. He appeared in court in Ellsworth on July 1 and declined to waive extradition back to New York.

Maine law allows suspects wanted for alleged crimes in other states to be held up to 60 days in Maine, though state law also allows that detention period to be extended. In the meantime, if the state of New York sends a governor’s warrant to Maine seeking to gain custody of Blake, he could be returned to New York prior to his August 29 court date in Ellsworth.

Fenstermaker said Friday that his client continues to oppose being returned to New York.

“He’s contesting the extradition at this point,” Fenstermaker said.

Blake was arrested in Bar Harbor after a woman who lives at an Eden Street employee housing complex contacted local police on June 30 to tell them that Blake, who she described as her boyfriend, was wanted for murder, according to a Bar Harbor police summary report on the incident. She told police he had arrived in Bar Harbor June 24, the same day the grisly killings were discovered in New York.

Police found Blake wandering around downtown Bar Harbor and arrested him without incident as he got off an Island Explorer bus, police have said.

According to court documents filed in New York, the bodies of Varshana Malcolm, 22, Karleen Barnett, 55, and Dervon Brightly, 35, were found June 24 by a relative who lived with them on 155th Street in Jamaica, Queens in New York City. The relative told police Blake was dating Barnett and also was living with them. Brightly was Barnett’s son and Malcolm was Barnett’s niece, according to court documents.