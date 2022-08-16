WATERVILLE — Thomas College is pleased to announce a partnership with the City of Portland to extend professional and graduate education offerings to their municipal workforce of more than 1,400 people at a discounted rate. City of Portland employees seeking to further their education will receive a generous discount on tuition for all online graduate programs.

This is the third partnership Thomas College has announced with a Maine employer in recent months and the City of Portland’s only education partnership.

Thomas College offers a variety of online degrees and certificates of advanced study in their graduate and professional studies division including business, criminology, cybersecurity, and education.

“This partnership is an opportunity to expand our reach into Southern Maine, while providing the City of Portland a suite of offerings to enhance their professional development and life-long learning,” said Thomas College Senior Director of Graduate and Professional Studies Mikaela Ziobro.



“We’re so happy about the benefits that this partnership with Thomas College brings to City of Portland employees,” said Interim City Manager Danielle West. “We value continuing education and ongoing professional development opportunities for our dedicated public servants, and this partnership helps further that goal.”