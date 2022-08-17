That’s great, the morning started with an earthquake, but it was at least not accompanied by birds, snakes and aeroplanes.

For the fourth time in a week, an earthquake rumbled east of Centerville in Washington County. Wednesday morning’s quake measured a magnitude 3 at a depth of little more than 3 miles just to the southeast of the town about 6:55 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the quake caused any damage.

Last Thursday, a magnitude 2.8 earthquake rattled the Centerville area, one of two shakers detected in that part of Washington County that day. Another earthquake, this time a weaker 1.8 magnitude, was recorded two days later near Jonesport.

Since 1997, there have been 130 recorded earthquakes in the state, according to the Maine Geological Survey.

The strongest quake in recent memory occurred on July 14, 2006, when a 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook the ground northwest of Portage, according to the Maine Geological Survey. But Maine has felt the impact of much larger earthquakes that hit as far away as Plattsburg, New York, and Quebec City.

About 900,000 earthquakes below magnitude 2.5 are felt each year across the globe, according to Michigan Technological University.