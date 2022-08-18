If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TTY 1-800-437-1220. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

SEBEC, Maine — A Sebec man who allegedly threatened to kill his wife, police, patrons at a salon and himself if police were called on him was charged with domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing.

Wade Witham, 31, was arrested Wednesday in Dover-Foxcroft, according to the Piscataquis County district attorney’s office.

Witham had his first court appearance and arraignment Thursday morning at Unified Criminal Court in Dover-Foxcroft. A judge set bail at $500 cash, according to the Piscataquis County Jail. He later made bail and was released from jail.

The owner of a salon in Sebec called police at 10:17 a.m. Wednesday and reported that Witham was threatening his wife, who works at the salon. Piscataquis County Sheriff Robert Young arrived to speak with the alleged victim, who was upset and crying, according to information provided by the district attorney’s office.

After Witham’s wife confronted him about allegedly having sex with another woman, Witham allegedly threatened to come to her workplace. If law enforcement was called, Witham warned, he would kill police, his wife, everyone in the salon and himself, according to the office.

The victim told Young that Witham is bipolar and mentally unstable, and he has threatened to shoot and kill her before. Witham has more than 50 firearms, carries a handgun on his hip and has another hidden under the steering wheel of his truck, she told police, according to the district attorney’s office.

In a meeting with a victim witness advocate, the woman also detailed an incident that took place Aug. 5 at home, where Witham allegedly grabbed his wife by her backpack and pulled her backward to the ground.

The domestic violence assault charge, a Class D crime, against Witham stems from the incident. The domestic violence terrorizing charge, also a Class D crime, relates to the alleged threat made Wednesday.

After the sheriff met with the victim, police found and arrested him from his truck parked on Pine Street in Dover-Foxcroft. Chief Deputy Todd Lyford found a 10mm glock pistol attached to the underside of the steering column, according to the district attorney’s office.

Witham admitted he was angry and said some stupid things but did not admit to threatening the victim, according to the office. He also denied having sex with another woman.

Witham’s next court appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 3, in Dover-Foxcroft.