WATERVILLE — Hannaford Supermarkets announced last week its new tuition reimbursement program for its employees. Thomas College is excited to be one of the preferred education providers partnering with Hannaford.

The partnership will incentivize Hannaford employees to grow personally and professionally with graduate course offerings offered at a discounted rate.

This is the fourth partnership Thomas College has announced with a Maine employer in recent months including Sappi, Redington Fairview Hospital, and the City of Portland.

“Thomas College is extremely proud to be partnering with Hannaford in their effort to provide generous tuition reimbursement benefits to employees. The success of our state relies on the growth of our workforce and what better way to ensure that than by investing in talent and education,” said Thomas College senior director of Graduate and Professional Studies Mikaela Ziobro.

Thomas College offers several online graduate programs and Certificates of Advanced Study designed for working professionals. The most popular online program, Master of Business Administration, features concentrations in Project Management, Cybersecurity, Healthcare Management and Human Resource Management. Thomas’s diverse offerings allow students to develop niche skills or gain a solid foundational base for future success in the workplace.

For more information about Thomas College offerings, visit Thomas.edu/gps.