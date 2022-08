A missing Presque Isle man has been found safe.

Joseph Dalessandrids, 55, had been last seen about 2:49 p.m. Monday walking away from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Dalessandrids was hospitalized after suffering a traumatic brain injury in a crash a month ago.

Moss said Wednesday that he was found safe, but did not provide any additional details.