The several inches of rain that fell over many areas in Maine earlier this week have barely dented the state’s drought conditions.

Severe drought conditions remain unchanged along the Maine coast, while there was a slight improvement in moderate drought conditions inland, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Many areas picked up more than 2 inches of rain on Monday. The most rain fell in York County where some spots reported more than 4 inches with heavy downpours.

Portland set a new record of 2.19 inches of rain, beating the old record for the day of 1.85 inches set back in 1885.

It would take about 6 inches of rain over a month to ease the drought, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a chance for thunderstorms on Friday that could bring heavy rain to parts of Maine.