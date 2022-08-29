A Waterford man was seriously injured in a Sunday morning motorcycle crash.

Ryan T. Harrington, 31, was riding an unregistered black 2007 Honda Rebel motorcycle on Maple Ridge Road in Harrison about 11:04 a.m., according to the Capt. Kerry Joyce of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Harrington left the road at a corner, reentered the road, crashed and skidded across the road, Joyce said Sunday afternoon.

Harrington was thrown 25 feet from the motorcycle. Harrington, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, was airlifted to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was being treated for serious injuries, according to Joyce.

The crash remains under investigation.