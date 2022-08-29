Today is Monday. The temperatures will be in the low 80s to high 70s from north to south, with partly sunny skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another Mainer has died and 299 more coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,508 as of Saturday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.
Former radio DJ claims she was fired after seeking to work from home
Randi Kirshbaum, 68, sought an accommodation to work for the radio station from home during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic on her doctor’s advice.
Most Maine bottled water companies aren’t testing for PFAS
Bottled water isn’t regulated the same way as public drinking water, leading people to call for changes.
PLUS: Here’s a roundup of what we know so far about “forever chemicals” in Maine.
Invasive milfoil threatens Maine lakeside property values and recreation
Homeowners in Maine’s southern five counties could see property value losses topping $11 million because of invasive milfoil.
Trackers go from low-key observers to focal points in Maine politics
A confrontation between Paul LePage and a Democratic Party staffer has focused attention on the role of campaign trackers in elections.
Maine lawmakers reckon with Augusta’s role in driving up college costs
Maine has been reckoning with years of disinvestment that’s reduced state support for the University of Maine System.
PLUS: Gov. Janet Mills said the state’s program for helping students manage college debt is “more reasonable” than the loan forgiveness plan announced Thursday by President Joe Biden.
The Bangor area’s move-in weekend has always been an exciting ritual for college students
For incoming freshmen, move-in weekend marks a momentous step toward the next chapter in their lives as college students.
PLUS: The Maine Community College System has seen a 12 percent enrollment surge, with nearly 50 percent of the students qualifying for the Free College Scholarship.
Newburgh native is a major force behind new ‘Lord of the Rings’ series
Justin Doble is an executive producer of Amazon Prime’s “The Rings of Power” and co-wrote at least one episode.
After a Maine farmer’s cancer diagnosis, her community rallied to care for her horses every day
Kami Rivera, newly married to the love of her life, was prepared for the hard work on a small farm — but not a cancer diagnosis.
Maine’s humid summer forced a small library to dump thousands of books
A mold infestation that damaged nearly 15 percent of the 14,000 books lining the Buck Memorial Library’s stacks.
4 Maine astronomers reveal summer sci-fi movies worth watching
If the new pictures of Jupiter have inspired you to explore space, here’s a couple movies that astronomers say are worth watching.
New program sends low-income students to Monson to nurture their artistic talent
Before Horisun Antunee arrived in Monson, he wasn’t convinced that he could call himself a writer.
Houlton hospital adds its own 24-hour security force
The decision comes as hospitals across the country increasingly grapple with unruly, and sometimes violent, people.
Red Cross needs more racially diverse blood donations in Maine
A patient is more likely to find the most compatible blood match from a donor of the same race or similar ethnicity.
What happens when a longtime family business has to sell
Theriault Equipment, a John Deere dealer in Presque Isle, recently turned the business over to someone outside of the family business.
Maine high school sports are struggling to retain coaches
Coaches get just $12.75 an hour, and for many, that doesn’t compensate for losing time with their kids and harassment from parents.
Many Maine hunters say shooting a bear with her cubs is unethical
While some states have banned the practice, it is legal in Maine to shoot a bear accompanied by her cubs or to harvest a cub.
PLUS: “When it comes to hunting in Maine, no topic breeds more division between not only hunters and non-hunters but also within the hunting community itself than whether we should be able to hunt bears over bait,” Outdoors contributor Chris Sargent writes.
8 coastal Maine hikes that aren’t in Acadia
There’s plenty of hikes along coastal Maine worth tackling that end in a beautiful scenic lookout that aren’t in Acadia National Park
In other Maine news …
Washington County project developer accused of building cabins without permits
Millinocket names new school superintendent
Educators say free meals have changed attitudes in Maine’s school cafeterias
University of Maine System plans to offer in-state tuition for students impacted by war
Maine won’t ‘blindly’ follow California electric vehicle requirement
Low fuel inventories cause special concern in Northeast
2-year-old drowns in Auburn pool
Body of missing boater pulled from Androscoggin River
Bath man appealing attempted murder conviction argues he wasn’t sane
Woman accused of setting fire to apartment building
Woman accused of intentionally starting massive Pittston equipment yard fire
3 juveniles charged after attack in Fairfield park leaves victim hospitalized
Down East triple murderer sentenced to life in prison
Maine lobster fishing union drops lawsuit over right whale closure
Bar Harbor man killed when his own van ran him over
2 hospitalized after garbage truck strikes SUV in Fairfield
Some are convinced wolves have returned to the Northeast
Helicopters and planes to distribute oral rabies vaccines in Maine woods
In a Maine high school football rarity, Brewer and Foxcroft Academy play indoors
UMaine women’s soccer game against Merrimack ends in a tie after NCAA rule change