Today is Monday. The temperatures will be in the low 80s to high 70s from north to south, with partly sunny skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died and 299 more coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,508 as of Saturday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.

Randi Kirshbaum, 68, sought an accommodation to work for the radio station from home during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic on her doctor’s advice.

Bottled water isn’t regulated the same way as public drinking water, leading people to call for changes.

PLUS: Here’s a roundup of what we know so far about “forever chemicals” in Maine.

Homeowners in Maine’s southern five counties could see property value losses topping $11 million because of invasive milfoil.

A confrontation between Paul LePage and a Democratic Party staffer has focused attention on the role of campaign trackers in elections.

Maine has been reckoning with years of disinvestment that’s reduced state support for the University of Maine System.

PLUS: Gov. Janet Mills said the state’s program for helping students manage college debt is “more reasonable” than the loan forgiveness plan announced Thursday by President Joe Biden.

For incoming freshmen, move-in weekend marks a momentous step toward the next chapter in their lives as college students.

PLUS: The Maine Community College System has seen a 12 percent enrollment surge, with nearly 50 percent of the students qualifying for the Free College Scholarship.

Justin Doble is an executive producer of Amazon Prime’s “The Rings of Power” and co-wrote at least one episode.

Kami Rivera, newly married to the love of her life, was prepared for the hard work on a small farm — but not a cancer diagnosis.

A mold infestation that damaged nearly 15 percent of the 14,000 books lining the Buck Memorial Library’s stacks.

If the new pictures of Jupiter have inspired you to explore space, here’s a couple movies that astronomers say are worth watching.

Before Horisun Antunee arrived in Monson, he wasn’t convinced that he could call himself a writer.

The decision comes as hospitals across the country increasingly grapple with unruly, and sometimes violent, people.

A patient is more likely to find the most compatible blood match from a donor of the same race or similar ethnicity.

Theriault Equipment, a John Deere dealer in Presque Isle, recently turned the business over to someone outside of the family business.

Coaches get just $12.75 an hour, and for many, that doesn’t compensate for losing time with their kids and harassment from parents.

While some states have banned the practice, it is legal in Maine to shoot a bear accompanied by her cubs or to harvest a cub.

PLUS: “When it comes to hunting in Maine, no topic breeds more division between not only hunters and non-hunters but also within the hunting community itself than whether we should be able to hunt bears over bait,” Outdoors contributor Chris Sargent writes.

There’s plenty of hikes along coastal Maine worth tackling that end in a beautiful scenic lookout that aren’t in Acadia National Park

In other Maine news …

Washington County project developer accused of building cabins without permits

Millinocket names new school superintendent

Educators say free meals have changed attitudes in Maine’s school cafeterias

University of Maine System plans to offer in-state tuition for students impacted by war

Maine won’t ‘blindly’ follow California electric vehicle requirement

Low fuel inventories cause special concern in Northeast

2-year-old drowns in Auburn pool

Body of missing boater pulled from Androscoggin River

Bath man appealing attempted murder conviction argues he wasn’t sane

Woman accused of setting fire to apartment building

Woman accused of intentionally starting massive Pittston equipment yard fire

3 juveniles charged after attack in Fairfield park leaves victim hospitalized

Down East triple murderer sentenced to life in prison

Maine lobster fishing union drops lawsuit over right whale closure

Bar Harbor man killed when his own van ran him over

1 dead in Turner car crash

2 hospitalized after garbage truck strikes SUV in Fairfield

Some are convinced wolves have returned to the Northeast

Helicopters and planes to distribute oral rabies vaccines in Maine woods

In a Maine high school football rarity, Brewer and Foxcroft Academy play indoors

UMaine women’s soccer game against Merrimack ends in a tie after NCAA rule change