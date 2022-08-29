The woman killed in a Friday morning crash in Turner has been identified.

Joshua Doughty, 38, of Poland was driving a white 2020 Ford F350 pickup truck south on Auburn Road about 11:30 a.m. when he apparently fell asleep at the wheel and collided with a northbound gray 2019 Kia Optima driven by 59-year-old Holly Woods of Peru, according to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

Woods died at the scene, while Doughty was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.