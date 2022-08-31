“I liked the program, the coaches, the rink. The list of [hockey] alumni is huge,” said the 5-foot-9, 155-pound Wellenreiter.

But one of the primary reasons he chose UMaine is the team’s head coach, Ben Barr.

“I liked what he had to say,” said Wellenreiter, noting that Barr has a blueprint for building the program into a playoff contender.

He added that he is looking forward to playing in front of the energetic and vociferous fans at Alfond Arena.

Wellenreiter, who was born in Hamilton, Ontario, will play for the Rochester, New York-based Bishop Kearney Selects 16-under AAA team this coming season.

AAA is the highest level of youth hockey in the United States.

He played for Bishop Kearney Selects 14-Under AAA team in 2020-21 and registered 18 goals and 28 assists in 51 games.

“Maine is going to be a perfect fit for him,” said Bishop Kearney 15-Under coach and former Boston College left wing Chris Collins. “He is going to flourish up there. The fans are going to love him.”

Collins said Wellenreiter has a lot of attributes and he will continue to get better.

“He is super-skilled and is a student of the game. He is coachable, which I love. He has a high hockey IQ. He knows where everybody is on the ice,” said Collins, a 2006 Boston College graduate who considered Alfond Arena his favorite opposing rink to play in. “He is a great skater. He is elusive and shifty.”

Wellenreiter contributed on the power play and the penalty kill and wasn’t afraid to block shots.

Wellenreiter wants to work on all aspects of his game and get stronger in the coming years to prepare for his college career at UMaine.

“He is going to be a big-time offensive player at the college level,” Collins predicted. “Today’s game is about speed, puck control and being creative, and that’s what his game is, for sure.”

His Bishop Kearney Selects 14-Under team reached the USA Hockey AAA national championship game two years ago and the U-15 team made it to the semifinals last season.

After this coming season, Wellenreiter can play for the Bishop Kearney U-18 team in 2023-24 or could land a spot in the United States Hockey League.

His coming to UMaine is dependent upon being accepted into the school and meeting NCAA eligibility requirements.