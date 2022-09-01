This year’s unique and diverse selection of entertaining performances will be both exciting and memorable.

BANGOR – The Gracie Theatre at Husson University is proud to welcome patrons back with a spectacular line-up of performers for its 11th season. This year’s entertainment offerings include comedy, music, drama and magic.

“This will be the biggest and best season in the Gracie Theatre’s history,” said Jeri Misler, managing artistic director. “Besides offering more shows than ever before, this year’s season includes the most diverse selection of entertainment we’ve ever offered. We are especially excited to feature several Mainers in this season.”

Together with season sponsor Bangor Savings Bank, The Gracie kicks off its season on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m. with a Homecoming performance by native Mainer and Comedian Ray Harrington. Harrington is a graduate of the University’s New England School of Communications, a comic, and a filmmaker. He has been seen on Conan, Hulu, ABC, FOX, TBS, and SBS Australia. He has also been heard on nationally syndicated radio along with Sirius/XM. Harrington was named “Best Comedian” by the Providence Phoenix and was a finalist in the Boston Comedy Festival.

Those who love the songs of David Bowie should mark Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. on their calendars. “Space Oddity – The Ultimate David Bowie Experience” is a live, multi-media spectacle that will pay tribute to rock ‘n’ roll’s most celebrated innovator. David Brighton and his amazing band deliver a stunning note-for-note theatrical concert that will have audience members reliving some of the most exciting moments in music history.

Approximately three weeks later, on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m., internationally-acclaimed cellist Sujari Britt will perform at The Gracie. Britt showed her prodigious talent at an early age. Acclaimed internationally, she recently was the featured artist at the Cellofest Opening Gala in Helisinki, Finland. Sujari’s program includes Sonata for Cello and Piano, Opus 65 by Frédéric Chopin, Debussy’s Sonata for Cello in D minor, Claude Brahms’ Cello Sonata No. 2 in F Major, Opus 99 and an original composition.

On Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m., the mystifying and awe inspiring, magic and illusion of Mike Super will be at The Gracie. Super is the only magician in history to win a live magic competition on primetime U.S. network television. His other accomplishments include being named “Entertainer of the Year” and “Best Performing Artist of the Year” by the International Magician’s Society. He was also voted “America’s Favorite Mystifier” on NBC’s hit TV show PHENOMENON. Super has amazed Howie Mandel, Kim Kardashian, Louie Anderson, Howard Stern, Jeffery Katzenberg, Ariana Grande, Tina Fey, Heidi Klum, Nick Cannon, Penn & Teller, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Criss Angel, Raven-Symone, Train, Kenny Chesney and Ellen DeGeneres to name but a few!

Two weeks later, on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m. the Gracie Theatre will be filled with the holiday spirit as The 3 Redneck Tenors perform their “CHRISTMAS SPEC-TAC-YULE-AR.” These singing angels from trailer park country are packing their festive mullets and dashing through the snow to The Gracie just in time for some down home holiday cheer!

On Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m., the holiday festivities continue when the Gracie Theatre presents “Christmas Chronicles with Cellophane Flowers.” This multimedia event combines seasonal vignettes, popular classical music and rock ‘n roll. It’s fusion of projected images and vintage outfits promises to deliver a visually-stunning, Victorian-era styled holiday event that’s perfect for the entire family. Cellophane Flowers take popular classical music excerpts and intertwines them with songs by The Beatles to create a unique, musical experience. With universal themes of love, and a set list that includes songs like “Let It Be,” “Imagine”, “Here Comes the Sun” and “All You Need is Love,” the show is ideal for the holiday season.

2023 kicks off with a performance by the Classic Rock Orchestra on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. Based in Portland, this 11-piece orchestra hails from all over the U.S. Audience members can enjoy the greatest rock anthems of the 70’s and 80’s performed by a live rock band and an 11-piece orchestra. This concert includes legendary tunes by Journey, Fleetwood Mac, Heart, Kansas, Pat Benatar, Boston, E.L.O., Toto and many more!

Those looking for a special Valentine’s Day gift should consider buying tickets for “To Whitney, with Love.” American Idol finalist LaKisha Jones will headline this celebration of the great ladies of soul on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at 5 p.m. Songs from Diana Ross, Donna Summer, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston and the legendary Aretha Franklin will all be included in this live concert event. Bangor musicians Heather and Tom Libby will join Jones on stage for this performance.

Theater fans should plan on attending “Rhapsody in Black” by LeLand Gantt on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. During this one-man play, Gantt shares his harrowing, incredible, and often hilarious brushes with crime, abuse of alcohol and drugs, as well as his interactions with racist and non-racist white and Black people. Raw, brutally honest, poignant and funny, he starts off the play with the words, “I’m just trying to start a conversation.” Funding support for “Rhapsody in Black” was provided by the New England Foundation for the Arts.

March is folk music month at The Gracie! On Saturday March 4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m., Karan Casey will get you in the mood for St. Patrick’s Day. This well-known Irish folk singer will perform songs charged with a sense of social responsibility. Karan has released eleven albums over the course of her 25-year career and has toured extensively throughout North America, Europe and Japan, performing with her own band as well as collaborating with such diverse musicians as Maura O’Connell, James Taylor, Bela Fleck, Boston Pops Orchestra, The Chieftains, and many more.

Later in the month, on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 p.m., the Gracie will host the legendary folk singer, Tom Rush, a performer who has made a profound impact on the American music scene. Joining him will be singer, song writer and musician Matt Nokoa. With more than five decades of touring to his credit, Rush has been thrilling audiences in his home state of Maine, around the U.S. and abroad with hits like: “No Regrets,” “Circle Game,” “Remember Song,” and “Urge for Going.”

The season concludes on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. when classical and contemporary piano compositions return to the Gracie as part of a performance by pianist Jon Michael Ogletree. A highly accomplished, dynamic musician, Ogletree is the shortest professional pianist in the world. He has over 20 years of experience. His YouTube page has over 2 million views from over 150 countries. Ogletree has self-produced, arranged and released nine albums. He is a MusicNotes Signature Artist and has sold thousands of his original arrangements each year.

For patrons who would like to put together a customized package of multiple shows, The Gracie’s “You Pick 4” season tickets includes premium seats for at least four shows of your choice at a special discount price. The premium seats located in the orchestra section are available for a limited time.

Single show and “You Pick 4” tickets can be purchased at GracieTheatre.com, Facebook, or by calling 207-941-7888. Patrons can purchase tickets for the “You Pick 4” plan now through February 23. Single tickets range from $20-$47.50 depending on the show and the seat. Tickets prices vary depending on the show. Multiple show purchases using the “You Pick 4”discount will reduce the overall cost by 20 percent.

The Gracie Theatre, in a collaboration between artists, students, and university constituents, is an intimate and inviting performing arts facility that provides hands-on experiential learning and technical support services for the Husson University community through a combination of diverse cultural programming and community engagement.

For more than 120 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. According to an analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.