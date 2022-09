MCI 3 (1-0), Dover Foxcroft 1 (0-1)

Jenessa Foster of MCI scored the first goal on a penalty stroke, then Dover-Foxcroft came back and scored on a corner by Lauren Martin assisted by Emily McLeish to end the first half.

Third quarter MCI’s Ella Bernier scored on a shot, no assist.

Fourth quarter Ashlee Jarvis scored final MCI goal assisted by Hannah Weaver.

Chichi Rivera the goalie for MCI had 13 saves.

Laney McGary for Dover had 8 saves.